Our Illustrious Hall of Famer Sir Bob Charles

Carterton-born “legendary left-hander” Sir Bob Charles, 82, had a “remarkable” golfing career, the Bangkok Post’s Brett Brasier writes in his regular ‘Golf Tips’ column for the newspaper.

“My few words on the great golfers that have been and gone must have resonated among you as many readers have asked me to say something about their favourites of old,” Brazier writes.

“The New Zealander is generally regarded as perhaps the best ever putter.

“Born in 1936 this tall, softly spoken, humble man crossed my path when I was caddying in the British Open. This 15-year-old was excited at having the opportunity of being ‘up close’ to this great player and I remember being mesmerised at his putting skills.

“He won the British Open in 1963 and about 80 other tournaments around the world, including several in the US and 23 on the Senior Tour (Champions Tour).

“His uncanny ability to keep it straight and hole ‘many a putt’ made him a consistent formidable player during his prime – a ‘prime’ that spread over 50 years.

“Sir Bob became the first left-hander to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In 2007 he became the oldest golfer to make the cut in a European Tour event by shooting a 68 in his second round and beating his age by three shots.”

Charles, a former bank teller, was the first left-handed player to win a golf major.

Original article by Brett Brasier, Bangkok Post, April 1, 2018.