Organisational Expert Beck Wadworth Shares Tips

Twenty-eight-year-old New Zealander Beck Wadworth founded her own stationery company and blog, An Organised Life, in 2013 – after a fruitless search to find a functional-yet-sleek diary left her with nothing. She shares how she gets organised for the New Year with the Daily Mail.

According to Wadworth, you need to set three types of New Year’s resolutions and she recommends going for personal, financial and professional resolutions.

Wadworth also shared organisational hacks, which include using your “peak times”.

She explained that she has a routine each month, whereby she writes down her “favourite moments and I also have a goal planning page in my diary too.”

“By 1 January, I have a pretty clear direction for what I want to focus on in the New Year,” Wadworth said. “From there, I start planning my goals in detail and planning a monthly checklist to keep me on track.

“Everyone has different things they want to focus on within these categories, and it’s just working out what you want to prioritise and focus on for the next 12 months.

“Be realistic, but push yourself.”

An Organised Life currently offers a curated selection of minimalistic stationery products including calendars, diaries, notebooks, and downloadable essentials that are stocked at over 70 stores worldwide.

Wadworth has collaborated with designer Karen Walker on a series of notebooks.

Original article by Sophie Haslett, Daily Mail, December 27, 2017.