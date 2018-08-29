NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Okewa’s Rainwear Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
Okewa’s Rainwear Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
View article source

Okewa’s Rainwear Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Wellington-based waterproof clothing brand, Okewa, which was founded by Nevada and Nick Leckie, has launched a new fashion collection made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

After Okewa’s project succeeded on Kickstarter, the company’s innovative waterproof clothing line is ready for pre-ordering. The coats are all two-layered, waterproof, breathable, and each one cleans up something between 22 and 31 plastic bottles from the environment.

“If we can re-use some of this resource already in circulation, we wondered why we shouldn’t do it instead of extracting new raw material for the collection,” Nevada told men’s fashion site, Hypebeast in July.

Okewa makes the fabric by shredding and melting the plastic bottles into pellets. Then it turns pellets into yarn, yarn into thread and thread into its innovative fabrics that are then waterproofed during the lamination process.

In this collection, Okewa, by combining an innovative way of thinking and the latest technology, showcases the possibilities of reducing environmental footprint without sacrificing the quality or aesthetics of the products.

Original article by WT VOX, August 21, 2018.

Tags: Hypebeast  Nevada Leckie  Nick Leckie  Okewa  rainwear  Wellington  WT VOX  

Show Comments

More from Style
Best London Dry Gin on Earth is Scapegrace

Taste

Best London Dry Gin on Earth is Scapegrace

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Gold gin has been named the best London dry gin in the world at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. Scapegrace Gold took out the London Dry Gin trophy…

NY-Based Designer Rebecca Taylor off to Paris
Meet Kevin Judd “Winemaker and Photographer Extraordinaire”
New Zealand Chefs Redefining Polynesian Cuisine
Anna Hansen’s Modern Pantry Celebrates a Decade

Other Stories
Datebook