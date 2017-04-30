An Offbeat Vacation Experience

“Often overshadowed by its sophisticated neighbours, like buzzing-city Auckland, picturesque Hamilton frequently gets neglected. But this city – that has long been a centre of dairy farming, on the banks of the Waikato River – has much to recommend it,” writes Sonia Nazareth in an article for India Today.

Apart from many cafes, restaurants and bars, one casino, an artsy-scene and some rather delectable bookstores, Hamilton is also “just a 45-minute drive away from Hobbiton (the now permanently visit-friendly movie set from Lord of the Rings and the The Hobbit).”

According to Nazareth the one must-see experience in Hamilton are the Hamilton Gardens. “The gardens aren’t meant to be botanical in nature. They are instead museum-like – each one tugging you through a different civilisation, detailing revelations of that culture’s art, history and belief systems,” writes Nazareth.

She also recommends taking a tea walk at Zealong tea estate as well as dining at the “eclectic Chim Choo Ree restaurant”.

At Hobbiton movie set in the lush Matamata farmland “you’ll have a very special experience.” Thirty-nine hobbit holes that pepper the rolling hillsides around, vie for one’s attention. The tour ends at the Green Room with a complimentary Hobbit Southfarthing beverage – be it a traditional ale, apple cider or non-alcoholic ginger beer.”

Article Source: India Today, Sonia Nazareth, April 23, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia