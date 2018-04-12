NZ’s Global Winners Celebrated in New Series Dream Catchers

Many Kiwis who touch down in the UK for their OE or holidays “end up staying and living their dreams on the other side of the world.” Inspiring series Dream Catchers “reveals some of our most successful expats, what motivates them and what it is about them as New Zealanders that makes them stand out from the crowd.”

“Dream Catchers will tell us the story of these remarkable New Zealanders, their informative early years, it will touch on their family life both here and back home and it will look at what it took to get them to the top and continues to inspire them,” said Hilary Timmins (pictured), who wrote, directed and produced the series.

The eight part series features over 32 remarkable Kiwis across a diverse range of occupations and will begin screening on TVNZ 1 on Saturday April 21st at 4pm.

The idea to share stories of extraordinary Kiwis was ignited when Timmins met some of these New Zealanders after moving to the UK not long after the Christchurch earthquake and becoming involved in London fundraising events.

Each of the eight episodes will focus on one unique area of Kiwi successes including arts and culture, global leaders, food and wine, entrepreneurs and many more.

