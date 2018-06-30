NZ Police Campaign Recognised at Cannes

The New Zealand Police’s campaign World’s Most Successful Recruitment Video won one Silver and one Bronze Lion at this year’s Cannes Lions. Sam Burne James reports for PR Week.

With World’s Most Successful Recruitment Video “the New Zealand police wanted to appeal to a more diverse pool of candidates.”

“It created an off-beat comic video using more than 70 diverse, real-life officers, alongside various local social influencers. The police force band provides the soundtrack to the film, which emphasises the need for a diverse force.”

The video, which was initially shared on NZ Police’s Facebook channel, went viral and became “the number-one trending film on both Facebook and YouTube.”

“The video led to a huge boost to the number of enquiries, a 615 per cent increase in diverse profiles created in the force’s recruitment system, and its biggest intake of female recruits to date,” according to the article.

Global agency Ogilvy was credited for work on the campaign.

Other public sector campaigns that caught PRWeek’s eye were:

‘Prescribed to Death’ by the National Safety Council (US)

‘The Most Interesting Job Interview’ by the Australian Secret Intelligence Service

‘Sip Safe’ by Monash University (Australia)

‘My Line’ for the Ministry of Communications and Information (Colombia)

To read more about the campaigns featured in the article, please click here.

Article Source: PR Week, Sam Burne James, June 27, 2018

Image Source: Youtube