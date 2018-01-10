NZ Named Asia-Pacific Top Golf Destination

New Zealand had been named top golf destination in the Asia Pacific region by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) for the second time.

Held for the first time in 2000, the annual award is given to the country that has delivered a great experience for golf travellers. The winner was voted by golf tour operators across the globe.

Tourism chief executive Stephen England-Hall said, “This is a great result and fantastic recognition of the work the industry and Tourism New Zealand have done to showcase the country’s world class golf offering.”

According to Tourism New Zealand’s website, the country has close to 400 golf courses, making it the second country with most golf courses per capita in the world after Scotland.

As Asia Pacific’s top golf destination, New Zealand offers various golf courses, varying from world class championships to small country courses.

Original article by Jessicha Valentina, The Jakarta Post, December 26, 2017.

Photo by David Bradley.