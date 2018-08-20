NZ Features in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eatlist

Lonely Planet includes six New Zealand classics in its first ever ‘Ultimate Eatlist’, which has ranked the “world’s top 500 food experiences”.

The travel guide asked the planet’s top chefs, food writers and its own “food-obsessed authors” to name their favourite, most authentic gastronomic encounters. The taste of a dish, its cultural importance and the atmosphere of the location were all taken into consideration.

Contributors include New Zealand-born Melbourne-based chef Ben Shewry and New Zealander Monica Galetti, who co-owns London restaurant, Mere.

Eating crayfish in Kaikoura made the list’s top ten.

“Visit the New Zealand coast where the crayfish is so good they named a town after it,” Lonely Planet says.

Whitebait fritters, hāngi, the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival, pavlova, and manuka honey rounded out the six, ranked at numbers 54, 304, 346, 429 and 438 respectively.

Original article by Lonely Planet, August 16, 2018.