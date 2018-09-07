NZ Fashion Week Showcases Established & Emerging Designers

“New Zealand Fashion Week has come to a close and the event, which ran from August 27 to September 2, offered a showcase of both established and emerging designers.” Justine Browning reports for UK fashion blog Fashion United.

Brands featured “in the shows included Ryan Turner, Kathryn Wilson, Jockey, Trelise Cooper, Harris Tapper and Jessica Bridal.”

Many took notice of Natasha Senior, “a designer who at just 14 years old, was awarded the top prize at the YMCA Walk The Line catwalk, taking home a 2000 US dollar scholarship to pursue a career in fashion,” writes Browning.

The event also “has been applauded for its commitment to diversity.”

“[It’s] what NZFW is perfect for and that’s why we need this showcase; we’ve got all these amazing young designers coming through the doors and we need this platform [so] they can grow as fashion creatives,” local stylist Sammy Salsa told Newshub.

“Another major milestone was the featuring of the event’s first transgender designer Cecilia Kang,” “a self-taught designer specializing in evening wear with uniqueness and distinctiveness.”

Young New Zealand designers like Maggie Marilyn, Georgia Alice, Rachel Mills and Wynn Hamlyn, who “continue to establish themselves as major players in the fashion world,” were also part of the show.

Article Source: Fashion United, Justine Browning, September 04, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – New Zealand Fashion Week