NZ Fashion Designers to Have on Your Radar

New Zealand “have been making waves internationally with designers such as Karen Walker, Kate Sylvester and Zambesi often seen sitting pretty on the likes of Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid,” writes Isabelle Truman in an article for Marie Claire that lists New Zealand designers you should have on your radar.

The first label on the list is Georgia Alice, which Truman describes as “firm favourite of fashion industry insiders, influencers and celebrities for the past five years”.

Since bursting “onto the fashion scene with a ’90s slip dress women everywhere couldn’t get enough of,” Paris Georgia “has become a wardrobe staple, approved by the likes of French cool-girls Jeanne Demas and Louise Follain,” writes Truman.

“Launched in 2016, Maggie Marilyn first collection quickly receiving international acclaim – being stocked on Net-A-Porter from day one is no easy feat – and the nod of approval from celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and, more recently, ultimate mumager, Kris Jenner.”

Truman also lists Harris Tapper, Penny Sage and the Lonely Label.

Article Source: Marie Claire, Isabelle Truman, August 15, 2018

Image Source: GeorgiaAlice.com