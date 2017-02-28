NZ Cyclists Claim Winning Medal Haul

“The New Zealand track cycling team won four medals on the final night of riding at the latest World Cup in Los Angeles to be crowned the overall round winner,” as reported by Radio New Zealand. “Last night’s four medals followed their five-medal effort on Sunday, the most they have ever achieved in a single World Cup, which earned the World Cup Round Winner award for the first time in nearly 20 years.”

“It’s been a really big day for me with 12 hours at the track yesterday and about the same today. I am really pleased to come away with the win,” said Webster. “The other two boys really stepped up as I was in a really big state of fatigue.”

The men’s sprint team trio Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins won gold after “edging out Germany for the victory in a hard-fought encounter.”

“The women’s madison team won silver with Rio Olympian Racquel Sheath teaming with 18-year-old Michaela Drummond” and “teenagers Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton combined to claim a bronze medal in men’s madison.” “Olympian Jaime Nielsen won bronze in the women’s individual pursuit.”

Article Source: Radio New Zealand, February 28, 2017

Image Source: Cycling New Zealand, Credit: Guy Swarbrick