NZ Actress One of Sundance Festival’s Breakout Stars

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie has been named one of the five breakout stars of the Sundance Film Festival in an article in The Hollywood Reporter. The New Zealand actress is starring in Leave No Trace, directed by Debra Granik, who helped launch Jennifer Lawrence’s career in 2010.

“It was an emotional & exhilarating night for our family at the Sundance premiere of Debra Granik’s quietly devastating #LeaveNoTrace starring @thomasin.mckenzie. There were few dry eyes amongst the capacity audience at the vast Eccles Theatre in Park City,” Thomasin’s father Stuart McKenzie posted on Instagram.

Reviews of the film have also started to appear online.

“#Sundance18 really moved by #LeaveNoTrace a beautiful touching portrait of an america never seen. amazing characters filled with compassion and care,” tweeted director Darren Aronofsky.

“Young actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie shines in the latest backwoods portrait from ‘Winter’s Bone’ director Debra Granik,” according to Variety.

Indiewire calls Thomasin a “brilliant find” and NBP “tremendous”.

In the film, McKenzie plays 13-year-old Caroline, a young girl secretly living on a nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, with her troubled father (Ben Foster).

“When authorities evict them from their hidden world they embark on an increasingly erratic journey to find a place to call their own,” as reported on Stuff .

Hollywood Reporter list the below five actors as the breakout stars of the festival:

Ari Aster Dominique Fishback Augustine Frizzell Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie Valter Skarsgard

McKenzie has previously appeared in The Hobbit – Battle Of The Five Armies, and iconic Kiwi soap Shortland Street as Pixie Hannah

Image Caption: Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie with parents Stuart McKenzie and Miranda Harcourt at Sundance

Article Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Rebecca Ford, January 17, 2018

Image Source: Instagram – Stuart McKenzie