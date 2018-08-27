NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  NY-Based Designer Rebecca Taylor off to Paris
NY-Based Designer Rebecca Taylor off to Paris
View article source

NY-Based Designer Rebecca Taylor off to Paris

“After 20 years in [New York’s] Garment District, [New Zealand-born designer] Rebecca Taylor is taking a year to fulfill her lifelong dream of living in Paris,” Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) correspondent Emily Mercer writes.

“Twenty-some years ago when [Taylor] was travelling to America, New York was just a stop along the way to Paris; however, the designer ended up landing an internship at Cynthia Rowley, starting her namesake company and the rest is history,” Mercer writes.

“A passion for Paris still fuelled Taylor, resulting in moving her family to fulfill her dream and learn a new language this month. She will not be present during New York market, but will still be overseeing creative aspects of the brand while abroad. The move does not mean stepping away from her namesake brand, but rather comes at a time when Taylor feels the business is in a good place.”

Taylor is originally from Wellington. She is 48.

Original article by Emily Mercer, Women’s Wear Daily, August 16, 2018.

Tags: Rebecca Taylor  Wellington  Women's Wear Daily (WWD)  

Show Comments

More from Style
Meet Kevin Judd “Winemaker and Photographer Extraordinaire”

Wine

Meet Kevin Judd “Winemaker and Photographer Extraordinaire”

Kevin Judd is “one of the finest winemakers in New Zealand – or anywhere for that matter,” writes Tom Hyland in an article for Forbes, which profiles…

New Zealand Chefs Redefining Polynesian Cuisine
Anna Hansen’s Modern Pantry Celebrates a Decade
Riverdale’s KJ Apa in Spiffy Choice at US Awards
NZ Fashion Designers to Have on Your Radar

Other Stories
Datebook