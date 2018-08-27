NY-Based Designer Rebecca Taylor off to Paris

“After 20 years in [New York’s] Garment District, [New Zealand-born designer] Rebecca Taylor is taking a year to fulfill her lifelong dream of living in Paris,” Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) correspondent Emily Mercer writes.

“Twenty-some years ago when [Taylor] was travelling to America, New York was just a stop along the way to Paris; however, the designer ended up landing an internship at Cynthia Rowley, starting her namesake company and the rest is history,” Mercer writes.

“A passion for Paris still fuelled Taylor, resulting in moving her family to fulfill her dream and learn a new language this month. She will not be present during New York market, but will still be overseeing creative aspects of the brand while abroad. The move does not mean stepping away from her namesake brand, but rather comes at a time when Taylor feels the business is in a good place.”

Taylor is originally from Wellington. She is 48.

Original article by Emily Mercer, Women’s Wear Daily, August 16, 2018.