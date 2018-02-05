Not All Fast Cars for Racer Brendon Hartley

You may have seen his wedding photos on social media recently, but Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley, 28, generally steers clear of the public eye – at least by F1 driver standards. The Formula 1 news site decided to learn a little more about the New Zealander.

Apart from driving a Formula 1 car, Hartley says riding his mountain bike is his “favourite buzz”.

“When I am home in New Zealand I spend most of my days riding my bike in the forest. I get a sense of adrenaline and achievement when you get to the top of the hill and then enjoy going down – the rush when riding over rough and smooth,” Hartley says.

At school, Hartley says he was very inquisitive.

“I always wanted to get to the core of things,” he says. “That probably annoyed the teachers. I was very good at science, I enjoyed mathematics – I understood it and was passionate about it – but I was never really good at history or languages.”

When he is travelling, what does he miss about New Zealand, the site asks.

“The shade of blue of the sky. Being outside in nature. Being in the forest. Ah, and the starry nights – you don’t really have them any more in most of the places around the world.”

Hartley is originally from Palmerston North.

Original article by Formula 1, January 22, 2018.