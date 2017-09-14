New Zealand’s Very Own Sex Witch Shaney Marie

An exotic dancer from New Zealand has transformed herself into a “sex witch” and plans on putting her spell on disciples around the world. Melbourne-based Shaney Marie, 31, delved into witchcraft after spending years working as a stripper and deciding her mostly male clientele needed a deeper sexual connection, the New York Post reports.

Marie traded her stilettos for a wand and now teaches magic sexuality across Australia, with plans to take her business abroad.

“Sex witchery involves using ancient pagan ways of being to unlock greater pleasure pathways. When I was a stripper, I noticed most men were coming to me in search of deeper connections and had nowhere else to turn to. I looked back to ancient times. There were once temples where men would seek counsel and healing from erotic dancers,” said the sex priestess, who identifies as pansexual and eco-sexual.

She said modern strip clubs are about “power play” and not an exchange of deeper connection.

The sex coach is available for face-to-face consulting but can Skype with clients as well.

She said her customers, ranging in age from 20 to 70, number in the hundreds and that’s expected to climb as more and more people trade in religion for spirituality.

Marie is bringing her sex-witch services to Amsterdam, London, Berlin and Ireland for a European tour.

Original article by Gabrielle Fonrouge, New York Post, September 4, 2017.

Photo by Caters News.