New Zealand’s Unique New Accommodation
“New Zealand has several new unique stays available for guests looking for something in nature and a bit out of the ordinary,” the Canada Free Press reports, recommending Clifton Glamping in Hawke’s Bay, the Olive House in Kaikoura and Kauri Tree Hut (pictured) in Mangawhai.

Kauri Tree Hut is made up of three little huts – a bedroom hut, bathroom hut and kitchen hut – all connected by a surrounding deck. The three huts are built on stilts deep in the native bush, with kauri trees coming up through the deck and all around the huts,” the website reports.

“The huts have been lovingly restored and beautifully styled, with every detail thought through.

“The spectacular views, just a short walk from the huts, allow you to take in the sunset over the surrounding hills and ocean.”

Article by Canada Free Press, July 20, 2018.

