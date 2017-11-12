New Zealand’s South Island Seafood Trail

“True foodies and lovers of fruits of the sea won’t want to miss out on trying these fresh seafood delicacies while travelling on the Top of the South touring route in New Zealand,” reports an article in Vacations & Travel Magazine.

Start your seafood journey in Akaroa, just south of Christchurch with some fish and chips from the famous Akaroa Fish and Chip shop. For a classic Kiwi feast, the article recommends some battered blue cod – a South Island delicacy, some chips and a ‘Lemon & Paeroa’ (L&P).

“Head north from Christchurch to Kaikoura for one of New Zealand’s most sought after kaimoana (seafood): crayfish,” which you will find in any restaurant. Next stop is Hanmer Springs, two hours inland from Kaikoura. This is the place to be if you want to go helifishing. “With the help of Hanmer Helicopters anglers can fish in world class wilderness for trout on stunning alpine high country lakes, rivers and streams.”

In Nelson, visit Urban Oyster Bar and Eatery “to sample Kiwa Oysters, a rare style of oyster treasured in New Zealand as a seasonal offering.” “The unique hanging culture during the growing process results in one of the plumpest and tastiest flat oysters available,” according to the article.

Green-lipped mussels are a New Zealand specialty not to be found anywhere else in the world. The “large and flavoursome mussel is simply delicious.” “Surrounded by the natural beauty of the sheltered Marlborough Sounds, the best way to indulge in this local delicacy is on board the mussel cruise where you can enjoy freshly steamed mussels with a glass of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc for the ultimate wine and food match,” according to the article.

Article Source: Vacations & Travel, November 3, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Kiwa Oysters