New Zealand's South Island Beckons
New Zealand’s South Island Beckons

“Called the ‘Edinburgh of the South,’ here is where travellers can see blue-eyed penguins and Jurassic trees, savour a unique beer culture and enjoy cool glacial valleys,” Lai Reeves writes for The Philippine Star. “If you’re the kind of wanderer who desperately craves new destinations [and] experiences that are off the beaten track, then New Zealand’s South Island is worth the trip.

“The South Island … is home to the purest natural landscapes you’ll ever experience. From wildlife to wineries, from glacial valleys to star-filled skies, nature’s best flourishes against a palette of breathtaking scenes,” Reeves writes.

“I guess this explains why New Zealand’s biggest annual international tourism showcase –TRENZ 2018 – was held in Dunedin, the first time TRENZ has returned to the South Island since 2012.

“‘TRENZ 2018 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our world-class tourism offerings to key global travel, trade and media influencers, and allow them to experience all of it first-hand,” said Dunedin mayor Dave Cull as he raised a bottle of Dunedin Beer, a limited-edition Dunedin Golden Ale created by Emersons just for Trenz, for a celebratory toast.

“Well, experience Dunedin we did.

“I was part of the media delegation invited by Tourism New Zealand to witness TRENZ 2018, explore Dunedin, and embark on a Southland discovery.”

Reeves’ recommendations for the best Dunedin offerings include: walking the Dunedin Street Art Trail, taking a selfie at Dunedin Railway Station, a romantic dinner at Larnach Castle and visiting Olveston House.

TRENZ 2019 will be held in Rotorua from 13 to 19 May.

Original article by Lai Reyes, The Philippine Star, August 19, 2018.

