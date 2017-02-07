New Zealand’s Most Romantic Spots

“Lush landscapes, star-filled skies and the breathtaking beauty of some of the world’s most untouched natural wonders and pristine beaches all make New Zealand the perfect place to propose to the love of your life,” as reported in an article in Canada Free Press, which identifies the “most romantic spots in New Zealand.”

High Hopes with Auckland Seaplanes

“Appreciate the beauty of Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour from above in an amphibious plane.” Guests are flown to Motuihe Island and then left on a deserted beach with a bottle of chilled bubbles before being flown to Waiheke Island for lunch.

Light Up Each Other’s Lives

Take your sweetheart to the Cape Brett Walkway in the Far North District – a hearty 16km hike that leads to an isolated lighthouse.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

“If you are aiming for the stars, you’d be hard pressed to find a rival for the South Island’s phenomenal starscape at the Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Night Reserve,” according to the article.

Striking Gold in Romantic Clyde

“Once a bustling Central Otago gold-mining town, Clyde sits beside the Clutha River and is popular with history buffs, cycling enthusiasts and walkers.” The article recommends “lovingly restored Olivers Lodge and Stables, an elegantly historic accommodation complex that deserves every one of its five stars.”

Put Your Best Foot Forward

“A long walk with your loved one is a magical way to nurture a relationship, making the Te Araroa Trail an outstanding place to pop the question.” The trail starts at the tip of the North Island and finishes in Bluff in the South. It takes 50-80 days per island to complete and you will encounter countless picturesque spots.

Article Source: Canada Free Press, January 31, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia