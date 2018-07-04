New Zealand Story Group have created a selection of New Zealand stories, which underpin the values of Kaitiaki, Ingenuity, and Integrity, to share with the world.”

“New Zealand already has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding natural beauty but that’s only a small part of the story. Our nation is filled with artists, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators whose stories are just as awe inspiring as our landscapes,” as outlined by NZ Story Group.

“These are New Zealand’s inside stories. Tales that can only be told by our people and the people that interact with us. To get a realistic picture of this country’s contribution to the world, we knew we’d have to look far and wide.”

“But we need your help. You can become a New Zealand storyteller by sharing our story with the world to help tell the world what New Zealand has to offer,” they write on their website.

“From our talented people and unique way of thinking, to our world-class food and beverages and care for people and place, the Global film celebrates New Zealand’s unique contribution to the world.”

The Ingenuity film showcases the “unique way New Zealanders think and problem solve.”

“From launching rockets in New Zealand, to solving huge global healthcare problems and producing some of the best content and visual effects on the planet, New Zealanders innovate.”

The third film – Food & Beverage – “features interviews with local and global chefs, food and wine producers, and food entrepreneurs all talking about the unique attributes that sets New Zealand’s food apart.”

“From the highest omega lamb in the world, to amazing seafood like cloudy bay clams and green-lipped mussels, combined with world-leading wines, New Zealand produces and exports food and beverages to all corners of the planet!”

Article Source: New Zealand Story Group, June 2018

Image Source: Youtube