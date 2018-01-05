NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  New Zealand’s Best-Kept Secret
New Zealand’s Best-Kept Secret
New Zealand’s Best-Kept Secret

“It’s no secret that New Zealand is homes to some of the world’s most stunning landscapes,” writes Laura Hampson in an article for the Evening Standard. “But for those who are looking to add a dash of luxury” to their holiday it has to be the Bay of Islands” in the far north of New Zealand’s North Island. “This perfect summer destination is also home to New Zealand’s best-kept secret: The Eagles Nest.”

The Eagles Nest has recently been awarded World’s Leading Boutique Villa Resort 2017 at the World Travel Awards, reports the article. Four of their five villas offer private heated infinity pools; “all villas have private Jacuzzis, original decorative artworks, home theatre systems and fully equipped gourmet kitchens.”

The luxury villas, nestled on an island-like peninsula along a ridgeline that drops into a valley, are “somewhere between seven stars and heaven,” writes Hampson.

One of the villas, the four-bedroomed Rahimoana (Maori for Sun God Over The Ocean) “is a stand-out option with its own private beach, an in-house gym, helipad, 44 acres of private land, sauna and a private chef to prepare your meals.”

Article Source: Evening Standard, Laura Hampson, December 19, 2017

Image Source: Facebook – Eagles Nest

