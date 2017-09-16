New Zealand’s 10 Most Desirable Airbnb Getaways

Airbnb have revealed their most wished-for holiday homes in New Zealand with listings including a truck with a sea view, a city centre loft apartment and romantic bush chalet, Emilia Mazza writes for the Daily Mail.

Savvy holidaymakers know the importance of finding that special place to stay – one so unique it practically becomes as memorable as the trip itself.

“New Zealand is the perfect destination for both local and international travellers,” Airbnb’s New Zealand country manager Sam McDonagh said.

“What’s unique about the most sought-after Airbnbs in New Zealand is the mix and diversity of properties,” McDonagh said. “It’s evident that travellers have a fascination with New Zealand’s incredible outdoors, with lakeside homes and mountainscape listings all topping the list.”

The luxury hide-away pictured is nestled deep within bushland that surrounds Auckland.

The cosy one-bedroom wood panelled studio is enveloped in lush greenery, and is a steal at just $159 per night.

As well as offering a peaceful and private sanctuary, it’s a short drive to the city’s famous rugged and remote west coast black sand beaches.

