New Zealanders Wary of Impact of Tourism

The number of New Zealanders worried about the impact the booming tourism industry has on the country is growing rapidly, according to a new survey.

The survey, commissioned by New Zealand’s tourism industry, found that 40 per cent of those asked were worried about the impact of tourism on the infrastructure.

Fears about the environment and traffic congestion were also foremost in people’s minds, Tourism New Zealand’s chief executive Stephen England-Hall said.

Local media frequently report about problems with so-called freedom campers, who use nature as a toilet, leave rubbish in pristine environments and contribute to the overcrowding of holiday spots.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult told Radio New Zealand he was getting complaints almost every day from fed up locals. He said that the main problems with freedom campers are “crowding into spaces which some of our locals regard as areas for them to have their recreation in, and people treating our outdoor areas as a giant toilet.”

However, the majority of New Zealanders see tourism in a positive light, with more than 90 per cent of respondents saying international tourism is good for the country. Eighty-seven per cent said they took personal pride in making international visitors welcome in New Zealand.

Original article by Deutsche Welle, January 18, 2018.