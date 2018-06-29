New Zealand World’s Second Safest Country

New Zealand has been ranked as the second safest country in the world in this year’s edition of the Global Peace Index. Iceland was ranked the world’s safest place for the 11th consecutive year. Will Martin reports for The Independent.

“The report, published by think tank the Institute for Economics and Peace, ranked 163 countries by 23 factors, including murder rate, political terror, and deaths from internal conflict.”

“The results of the 2018 GPI find that the global level of peace has deteriorated by 0.27% in the last year, marking the fourth successive year of deteriorations,” according to the report.

These are the Top Ten Safest Countries in the World:

Iceland New Zealand Austria Portugal Denmark Canada Czech Republic Singapore Japan Ireland

Article Source: The Independent, Will Martin, June 28, 2018

Image Source: Pixabay