New Zealand the Greatest Country on Earth

“The greatest country on Earth? According to the 87,220 readers who voted in this year’s Telegraph Travel Awards, it’s a reassuringly familiar place where sheep graze on rolling green hills, there are cricket pitches and rugby posts, sandy beaches and Victorian cathedrals. It’s New Zealand,” the UK publication writes.

“The British love affair with the country continues – indeed, it’s the fifth year in succession our readers have named it their favourite travel destination. New Zealand’s staggering consistency is matched by that of its nearest rivals. For the fourth Telegraph Travel Awards on the bounce the top three countries have been identical: first place New Zealand, second, Maldives and third, South Africa.”

Original article by The Telegraph, December 1, 2017.