NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country
New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country
View article source

New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country

New Zealand has been voted the third most beautiful country in the world in a Rough Guides ranking. Scotland was voted the most stunning place in the world, followed by Canada. The Sun reports.

Rough Guides, which produces travel guides, said ‘there is nothing like an amazing view to inspire you to book your next trip, whether you’re drawn by rolling countryside, isolated islands or soaring mountain peaks’,” as reported on Stuff.co.nz.

New Zealand is described as having “rolling green hills, majestic mountains, breathtaking fjords and amazing diversity of landscape from one island to the next” on Rough Guide’s website.

These are the world’s most beautiful countries:

  1. Scotland
  2. Canada
  3. New Zealand
  4. Italy
  5. South Africa
  6. Indonesia
  7. England
  8. Iceland
  9. USA
  10. Wales

To read more about the winning nations, please click here.

Article Source: The Sun,  George Harrison, September 4, 2017

Image Source: Pixabay

Tags: most beautiful country  New Zealand  Rough Guides  Sun (The)  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
New Zealand Wine Tourism Figures Soar

New Zealand

New Zealand Wine Tourism Figures Soar

Wine tourism in New Zealand has grown strongly and one in four visitors now go to a vineyard or winery during their visit, according to new figures published by trade body…

Where to Wine, Dine and Caffeinate in Wellington
Must Do Travel Destinations in New Zealand
Sofitel Viaduct Harbour “A Quirky Affair”
New Zealand’s Disabled-Friendly Adventures

Other Stories