New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country

New Zealand has been voted the third most beautiful country in the world in a Rough Guides ranking. Scotland was voted the most stunning place in the world, followed by Canada. The Sun reports.

“Rough Guides, which produces travel guides, said ‘there is nothing like an amazing view to inspire you to book your next trip, whether you’re drawn by rolling countryside, isolated islands or soaring mountain peaks’,” as reported on Stuff.co.nz.

New Zealand is described as having “rolling green hills, majestic mountains, breathtaking fjords and amazing diversity of landscape from one island to the next” on Rough Guide’s website.

These are the world’s most beautiful countries:

Scotland Canada New Zealand Italy South Africa Indonesia England Iceland USA Wales

Article Source: The Sun, George Harrison, September 4, 2017

Image Source: Pixabay