New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life

New Zealand has taken spot 13 in a ranking of quality of life for expats in InterNation’s Expat Insider 2016 survey, “tipped as “one of the most extensive studies ever conducted to explore the general living situation of expatriates,” as reported in Business Insider. The country also came sixth for personal happiness of expats.

“New Zealand is a haven for disgruntled citizens of the northern hemisphere looking for a fresh start,” according to the article.

“The survey asked expats to rate several elements to their living experiences, including their safety and security, their health, and their personal happiness, as well as the leisure options available to them, and the quality of transport and travel available.”

The Ten Countries With The Highest Quality of Life for Expats are listed below:

Taiwan Austria Japan Spain Costa Rica Malta Czech Republic Singapore Germany Switzerland

