NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Politics and Economics  >  New Zealand Fourth Best Democracy in The World
New Zealand Fourth Best Democracy in The World
View article source

New Zealand Fourth Best Democracy in The World

New Zealand has been named the country with the fourth best democracy in the world in a new report ranking countries by how functional their political systems are. According to the report by The Economist Intelligence Unit less than 5% of the world’s population lives in a “full democracy”. Business Insider reports.

“The US was downgraded from a ‘full democracy’ to a ‘flawed democracy’ in the same study last year, which cited the ‘low esteem in which US voters hold their government, elected representatives, and political parties,’ reports the article.

The study looked at five criteria: “electoral process and pluralism, “functioning of government”, “political participation”, “political culture”, and “civil liberties”.

These are the Top Ten Best Democracies according to the report.

  1. Norway
  2. Iceland
  3. Sweden
  4. New Zealand
  5. Denmark
  6. Republic of Ireland
  7. Canada
  8. Australia
  9. Finland
  10. Switzerland

To find out more, please click here.

Article Source: Business Insider, Alexandra Ma, January 31, 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia

Tags: Business Insider  democracy  New Zealand  The Economist Intelligence Unit  

Show Comments

More from Society
Ollie Dale Aims to Help Solve Earhart Mystery

Z-Files

Ollie Dale Aims to Help Solve Earhart Mystery

Auckland filmmaker Ollie Dale is joining former US Navy intelligence officer Guy Noffsinger to investigate how Pan Am flight 229 inexplicably vanished over the Pacific in 1938 – and how the…

Etihad’s Andrew Fisher Breaks Fastest Trip Record
PM’s Pregnancy Sparks Knitting Movement
How the Queen Was Almost Killed On Royal Tour Of New Zealand In 1981
Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life With New 3D Film

Other Stories