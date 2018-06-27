New Zealand Fifth Most Reputable Country

New Zealand has been named the fifth most reputable country in an annual ranking by Reputation Institute. Sweden, “known for its generous social benefits and commitment to gender equality, is considered the most reputable country in the world.” USA Today reports.

The ranking “surveys more than 58,000 people in France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Canada and Russia on the 55 largest countries by gross domestic product.”

“It examines ethics and perception of corruption, aesthetic-beauty and “feel-good” factor, according to Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, chief reputation officer at Reputation Institute.”

“The study also measures perceptions of the most progressive social and economic policies, according to Reputation Institute.”

The Top Ten Reputable Countries Are:

Sweden Finland Switzerland Norway New Zealand Australia Canada Japan Denmark Netherlands

To find out more about the most reputable countries in the world please click here.

Article Source: USA Today, Marina, Pitofsky, June 22, 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia