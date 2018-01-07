New Zealand Done Right

New Zealand, an island nation “covered in lush green rolling hills dotted with sheep and tropical flora and fauna” is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. “It’s home to incredible peaks, blue penguins, golden-colored mountains and adventure galore.” TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff collated some “key experiences travelers should incorporate into their itineraries.”

Cruising Milford Sound

“Draped in waterfalls, shrouded in fog and teeming with wildlife, a visit to Milford Sound is definitely remembered for a lifetime.” Christoff recommends taking a helicopter flight to the sound for the fastest and most scenic way to go and then join one of the several cruises exploring the fjord.

Sailing in the Bay of Islands

Christoff describes the Bay of Islands, one of the first places colonial settlers landed when they discovered New Zealand, as “a slice of paradise.” She recommends heading “out by boat to explore the secret coves and hidden beaches that await around every corner of the bay.”

Penguins in Dunedin

“New Zealand’s southern outpost of Dunedin offers up a dramatic coastline that stands alone as an impressive attraction but is enhanced with colonies of sea lions, nesting albatross and a homestead for rare yellow-eyed and blue penguins,” writes Christoff.

Getting a unique glimpse into the Antarctic world at Christchurch’s Antarctica Center, visiting Weta in Wellington to get in insight into the creation of the Lord of the Rings movies and staying in one of New Zealand’s unique accommodation options are also on Christoff’s list. To find out more please click here.

Article Source: TravelPulse, Janeen Christoff, December 15, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia