New Netflix Show for Tickled’s David Farrier

“If you’re a weird-documentary fetishist, you’re probably already obsessed with Tickled, an unbelievably strange saga featuring underground ‘tickle cells’ and a scheming, shadowy figure who spends thousands of dollars to ruin people’s lives,” Andrew Lapin writes for entertainment site Vulture in an article on July’s new Netflix shows.

“Now Netflix has done the right thing and poached the movie’s co-director and host, New Zealander David Farrier, 35, and commissioned him to make a new travelogue series [called Dark Tourist] where he journeys to ‘macabre tourist destinations’,” Lapin writes.

“Further details are under wraps (a ‘haunted forest’ is involved), but if this show is even one-quarter as bizarre as Tickled, it’ll be a must-see.”

Dark Tourist is available on 20 July.

Farrier is originally from Tauranga.

Original article by Andrew Lapin, Vulture, June 29, 2018.