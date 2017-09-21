NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Netball’s Natalie Milicich Singapore’s New Coach
Netball’s Natalie Milicich Singapore’s New Coach
View article source

Netball’s Natalie Milicich Singapore’s New Coach

It was a search that required almost a year of patience, but Netball Singapore (NS) is confident it has landed the right person to lead the national team, and it is Natalie Milicich, 50, who has taken over the role from fellow New Zealander, Ruth Aitken who stepped down in 2016.

Milicich beat seven other applicants to the post though that is of little surprise given that she came recommended by her predecessor Aitken as well as Yvonne Willering. Both women had previously led world netball powerhouse New Zealand.

Aitken, 61, stepped down at the end of last year after three successful years as Singapore coach and technical director, a stint that included winning the 2014 Asian Championship and the highly coveted 2015 SEA Games gold medal.

Such references played a part in her appointment, while Milicich’s proven track record and results in coaching was also a factor.

Said Milicich: “I’m excited to be here and look forward to settling in and working with this team of talented sportswomen. I spoke with Ruth when I accepted the job and I’m confident I will continue her legacy and lead the team well.”

Most recently the head coach and performance manager of New Zealand’s Netball Central Zone team, her charges were undefeated en route to lifting the Beko Netball League title in June.

Original article by May Chen, The Straits Times, September 11, 2017.

Photo by Netball Singapore.

Tags: Natalie Milicich  Netball Singapore  Ruth Aitken  Straits Times (The)  Yvonne Willering  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Scott Dixon One of the Best Drivers of All Time

Motorsports

Scott Dixon One of the Best Drivers of All Time

Chip Ganassi Racing’s managing director Mike Hull believes that four-time IndyCar champion, New Zealander Scott Dixon, 37, stands comparison with the legends of the sport. Dixon has scored 41 race wins in…

New Zealand Secure Record Win Over South Africa
Sluggin’ It out with Wrestler Toni Storm
Timmy Chiew Wins Top International Gaming Prize
Vaea Fifita Rescues All Blacks with Solo Try

Other Stories