Natasha Wright to Open First Solo Show

New Zealand artist Natasha Wright is opening her first solo show on September 19th in New York. Her work “combines figuration and abstraction from a feminine perspective.”

“My paintings merge figuration and abstraction, exploring ideas of sexuality, intimacy and desire from a feminine perspective,” Wright states on her website.

“The dichotomy between beauty and ugliness, love and obsession, improvisation and control motivates my work. The figures are often free floating and weightless, commanding undefined, empty space. The paintings reveal multiple layers, an idiosyncratic personality both hidden and exposed”.

Natasha Wright is a New Zealand born artist based in New York City. She earned her Masters of Fine Arts, (Painting) from The New York Studio School in May 2017.

“She was awarded The New York Studio School Scholarship, The Jane Chace Carroll Merit Award and the LCU Award and in 2017 she co-founded JMN Artists, a curatorial collaboration and artist’s initiative,” as reported by Andrews.

“She has curated shows in both Brooklyn and Manhattan and has exhibited in New Zealand, Australia and The United States.”

“Her work has been included in Harper’s Bazaar, Art Critical, The New Zealand Artist Magazine, The Denizen and The New Zealand Herald and some of her work is also held in private collections in Australia, New Zealand, The United Kingdom and The United States.”

Article Source: New Zealand Newsletter, Geoff Andrews, September 2018

Image Source: Natashawrightstudio.com