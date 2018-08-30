NASDAQ Milestone for Carl Sanders-Edwards

Carl Sanders-Edwards, founder of the New Zealand leadership development platform Adeption, has celebrated his graduation from NASDAQ Milestone Makers. Sanders-Edward’s photo and the Adeption logo were displayed on Times Square at the same time.

Sanders-Edwards completed the prestigious 12-week NASDAQ programme, which mentors entrepreneurs striving to take their business to the next level and accelerate company growth. He was one of 12 individuals from around the world selected to work with Milestone Makers to set, reach and celebrate key milestones for their enterprises.

“The Milestone Maker programme is a real turning point for Adeption. It has given me the opportunity to bring together an in-depth funding strategy that will enable the company to gear up for our next stage of growth,” Sanders-Edwards said.

Sanders-Edwards founded JumpShift – a leadership development consultancy in New Zealand – with his wife Emma in 2008. He then went on to study for his MBA in Boston, where he was the Fulbright Scholar in Entrepreneurship.

According to JumpShift, the Adeption platform “is like your own mobile coach – mimicking and improving on a blend of human-to-human coaching session and group facilitated workshops. It’s built around the premise that to really change our behaviour, we don’t just need more inspiring content. Adeption is optimised to help us act on what we learn.”

Original article by Tucson News Now, August 21, 2018.