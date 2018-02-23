Move Over Norway and Behold Fiordland

“If you’ve never heard of this national park, on New Zealand’s South Island, then you won’t know that it’s one of earth’s most staggeringly jaw-dropping wildernesses,” the Britain’s Daily Mail reports. The publication features “incredible photographs of one of the most jaw-dropping wildernesses on earth”.

Steve Norris, owner-operator of Fiordland’s Trips and Tramps, told the Mail:

“Fiordland is one of the very few ‘True Wilderness’ areas left in the world. At 3.3 million acres in size with only one public road going into it, there are places where man has never set foot. Once described as the ‘Antarctica sitting on top of the Amazon’, it’s a diverse landscape of lush rainforest down low, to remnants of glaciers, and towering mountain peaks above. Fiordland really is a must-see for anyone interested in dramatic and awe-inspiring landscapes.’”

Original article by Ted Thornhill and Sadie Whitelocks, Daily Mail, February 9, 2018.