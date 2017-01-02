Three luxurious holiday rentals in New Zealand have been featured in a Daily Mail article which lists the most luxurious holiday rentals in the world.

At Villa Eteroa, a “modernist bolthole in the wilds of Annandale” “holidaymakers can snuggle by the fireplace in the contemporary living room and gaze out at the dramatic cliffs and coastline”.

The remote Villa Ariitea is perfect for those who “yearn for the freedom of big skies and open space”. The rental overlooks the ocean and “there’s a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, outdoor fireplace and a garden to explore.”

Nestled in the hills, overlooking Pigeon Bay, Villa Ahuura “has terraces to make the most of New Zealand’s epic, otherworldly landscape” and “offers classic elegance with cosy fireplaces and even a library.”

See below for a list of the top luxurious holiday rentals, as reported in the article.

Villa Aata, Bora Bora Chalet Eteroa, New Zealand Chalet Ornella, Megeve, Alps, France Villa Nymphea, Anguilla Chalet Yoko, Montgenève, Alps, France Villa Ariitrea, New Zealand Villa Solaro, Capri, Italy Villa Lunalia, Capri, Italy Villa Garuda, Koh Samui, Thailand Villa Céleste, Bali, Indonesia Villa Ana Clara, Ibiza Villa Caetana, Comporta, Portugal Villa Ahuura, New Zealand

Article Source: Daily Mail, Naomi Leach, 24 November 2016

Image Source: Le Collectionist