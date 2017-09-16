Model Lili Sumner at New York Fashion Week

Every year for a week in September, the bustling streets of New York are overrun with leggy models running from casting to casting in anticipation of fashion week. New Zealander Lili Summer, 23, is one “of the most exciting new faces” to walk the catwalk this month, according to Vogue magazine.

Auckland-born Sumner has quite an impressive artistic resume: She’s about to print a book of her drawings and writings; she just formed a band with her friends; and she’s hard at work on her debut screenplay, although she’s staying mum on the subject matter.

Says Sumner, “You’ll see in the future.”

Sumner featured in a Vogue Russia brides supplement in June 2017. She has walked the runway for Saint Laurent and Marc Jacobs.

Original article by Rachel Hahn, Vogue, September 5, 2017.

Photo by Sofia Malamute.