Miles Humphreys Designs Private-Island Resort

Designed by New Zealand-born architect Miles Humphreys – who counts Bali’s temple-like Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve among his many hospitality projects – Indonesia’s new private-Cempedak Island accommodations are constructed entirely of sustainable bamboo, recycled teak, and rubber wood, topped with thatch grass roofing, Daven Wu writes for the Robb Report.

Cempedak Island debuted in March on more than 42 acres of rainforest ringed with secluded white-sand beaches. There are just 20 villas, each hidden among the verdant thickets for total privacy.

It’s all very Robinson Crusoe, but with creature comforts like organic linens, private saltwater swimming pools, and sprawling terraces that spill out onto the sand.

In an interview with the Hello Bali Guide in 2016, Humphreys said his adventure in architecture began at a very young age.

His father was a master builder, and at the age of 11, young Humphreys helped him build their house back home in New Zealand. “It’s in my blood from the beginning, I guess,” he said.

Humphreys is the director of architectural firm Bali Anugrah Dewata, which he began in 2007.

When asked why he chose Bali to found his business, he told the Guide, “Bali is almost like a crucible of design. Everything is poured into it. It has its own identity, very tangible, and it’s something I really respect.”

Original article by Daven Wu, Robb Report, April 23, 2017.