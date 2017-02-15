Michael Jackson Chimp Movie Attracts Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok director New Zealander Taika Waititi has signed on to direct Bubbles, a stop-motion animated film about Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee, alongside Emmy Award-winning Mark Gustafson.

“It’s an idea that fascinates me and one I want to develop further,” Waititi, 41, said in a statement. “Most people know I’m a huge Michael Jackson fan, so the main thing for me is to make sure it’s respectful of him and his legacy.”

“I’m not interested in making a biopic; I want to focus on telling a story that blends fact and fantasy, about an animal trying to make sense of the world. This film is not about Michael Jackson because that’s not a story for me to tell – or a story I’d be comfortable telling – it’s about a chimpanzee’s fascinating journey through the complex jungle of human life.”

“I think animation is the only way to approach a story like this. I really loved Anomalisa because it was beautiful and authentic in its meditation on loneliness. I’m really excited to be working with [producer] Dan Harmon and Starburns as we share similar sensibilities and want to tell human stories in unique and artistic ways.”

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in the United States in November. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and New Zealander Karl Urban.

