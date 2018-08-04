Meet Travel Blogger Tara Povey

New Zealand-born Tara Povey, a former pharmacist, runs her blog, whereistara.com from her home in Dublin. She talks to Denise O’Donague from the Irish Examiner about her career shift, and her award-winning Instagram account.

Povey, 28, says she first started blogging by accident.

“I was looking for a way out of pharmacy, which was making me completely miserable, so I decided to go travelling for a while,” she says. “I met a guy who ran a travel blog and he helped me set mine up since I knew nothing about the techie side of it.”

Povey says she hopes her writing inspires her readers to take a leap into the unknown.

“My blog is all about travel and my life in general. I’m always off somewhere meeting new people and trying something crazy like ninja training in Japan, ice climbing in Finland or zip-lining from a volcano in the Philippines. What I really want my blog to do is to inspire people to face their fears and live the life they’ve always wanted.”

As well as her blog, Povey shares photos of her many adventures on her award-winning Instagram account, @whereistarablog, which has over 40,000 followers.

“I love Instagram because it’s so visual and I have a nice little community of followers on there. I’ve been lucky enough to win a couple of awards for my Instagram. I just won Best Irish Travel Instagram Acccount at the Travel Media Awards, which was such an incredible feeling.”

Original article by Denise O’Donoghue, Irish Examiner, July 16, 2018.