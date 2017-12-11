Meet the World’s First Virtual Politician

Politicians in New Zealand might want to watch their backs, as they could soon face stiff competition in the form of a virtual bot, Shibali Best reports for the Daily Mail. Created by Marlborough man Nick Gerritsen, ‘Sam’ is the world’s first virtual politician that users can interact with through Facebook Messenger.

The AI chatbot is “representing” New Zealand’s constituents, and claims to consider everyone’s position, without bias, when making decisions.

And it may not be long before we see the AI bot in action, as a self-proclaimed “impact entrepreneur” Gerritsen claims that it will be ready to run for office in 2020.

Speaking to Tech In Asia, Gerritsen, 49, said: “Sam is an enabler and we plan to operate within existing legal boundaries.”

The virtual politician currently interacts with users through Facebook Messenger.

These interactions help the bot to learn, alongside a survey on its website.

On its website, Sam said: “As a virtual politician, I am not limited by the concerns of time or space.

“You can talk to me anytime, anywhere.”

Gerritsen hopes that by 2020, when New Zealand has its next general election, Sam will be advanced enough to run for office.

Original article by Shivali Best, Daily Mail, December 1, 2017.