NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  MediCann Joins Forces With Dispensing Company
MediCann Joins Forces With Dispensing Company
View article source

MediCann Joins Forces With Dispensing Company

Shares in Australian company Jayex Healthcare Limited have more than doubled after the medical software and devices company announced a deal with private New Zealand medical cannabis startup, MediCann.

The deal gives MediCann the exclusive use in New Zealand of Jayex’s P2U script processing technology and its BluePoint remote dispensing technology in connection with the sale and distribution of medical cannabis.

MediCann is an unlisted New Zealand public company, co-founded by New Zealander Ross Smith, said to be a global expert in medical cannabis.

The board of MediCann includes Dr Franz Strydon, a noted New Zealand medical practitioner and skin cancer specialist, as chairman, and pharmacist Elizabeth Plant, the former president of the Pharmaceutical Society Of New Zealand.

The MediCann business plan, once legislative changes go through, involves large-scale commercial medical cannabis production in New Zealand, and the sale and distribution of approved products.

The Jayex deal commits MediCann commits to buying a minimum of five BluePoint kiosks/remote dispensing terminals for the sale and distribution of approved medical cannabis products in New Zealand.

The expected sale price for the five machines is about $500,000, with additional fees for software and the prescription processing to be agreed.

Original article by Chris Pash, Business Insider, July 10, 2018.

Tags: Business Insider  Dr Franz Strydon  Elizabeth Plant  Jayex Healthcare Limited  medical cannabis  MediCann  Ross Smith  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
ANZ Introduces Digital Human Assistant

Business

ANZ Introduces Digital Human Assistant

“If you are an ANZ Bank customer, chances are that your queries will be answered by ‘Jamie,’ the latest ‘Customer Services Officer’” and the bank’s new Digital Assistant, writes Venkat Raman…

First 3D Colour X-Ray Of A Human Using CERN Technology
Air New Zealand Partners With Jetblue
World’s Largest Group Fitness Provider Turns 50
Rocket Lab to Open Second Launch Pad

Other Stories
Datebook