MediCann Joins Forces With Dispensing Company

Shares in Australian company Jayex Healthcare Limited have more than doubled after the medical software and devices company announced a deal with private New Zealand medical cannabis startup, MediCann.

The deal gives MediCann the exclusive use in New Zealand of Jayex’s P2U script processing technology and its BluePoint remote dispensing technology in connection with the sale and distribution of medical cannabis.

MediCann is an unlisted New Zealand public company, co-founded by New Zealander Ross Smith, said to be a global expert in medical cannabis.

The board of MediCann includes Dr Franz Strydon, a noted New Zealand medical practitioner and skin cancer specialist, as chairman, and pharmacist Elizabeth Plant, the former president of the Pharmaceutical Society Of New Zealand.

The MediCann business plan, once legislative changes go through, involves large-scale commercial medical cannabis production in New Zealand, and the sale and distribution of approved products.

The Jayex deal commits MediCann commits to buying a minimum of five BluePoint kiosks/remote dispensing terminals for the sale and distribution of approved medical cannabis products in New Zealand.

The expected sale price for the five machines is about $500,000, with additional fees for software and the prescription processing to be agreed.

Original article by Chris Pash, Business Insider, July 10, 2018.