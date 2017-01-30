Marlborough NZ’s Best Wine Destination

The world’s Sauvignon Blanc capital, Marlborough, has much more to offer than its signature wine, according to Wine Enthusiast Magazine managing editor Joe Czerwinski.

“New Zealand’s Marlborough wine region is the country’s vinous powerhouse, responsible for approximately 75 per cent of all production,” Czerwinski writes.

“To truly experience Marlborough, travel into the surrounding countryside and explore the region’s many cellar doors. Ranging from small corners of wineries to expansive restaurants, these winery outlets are the heartbeat of the region.

“The restaurants at Wairau River and Allan Scott are both particularly good. Arbour, which serves dinner only, is the region’s best standalone restaurant.

“In Blenheim and within walking distance from downtown, Chateau Marlborough rates high among the international wine press.

“The flat Wairau River valley offers easy cycling, or head up into the Wither Hills to burn off extra calories. Rent from Bike Fit Marlborough. The Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre houses Sir Peter Jackson’s collection of WWI aircraft, including an unparalleled collection of Red Baron memorabilia. Sunday mornings, visit the Marlborough Farmers’ Market for the ultimate in local produce.

“Most of the wineries lie along the main east-west roads to the west of Blenheim. Big brands on the valley floor include Villa Maria and Wither Hills. The Brancott Estate Heritage Centre provides fine views of the region. For fans of sparkling wines, a stop at No 1 Family Estate is a must – Frenchman Daniel Le Brun has been making New Zealand bubbles here for close to 20 years.

“Nearby Huia Vineyards operates biodynamically and makes a solid sparkler of its own, along with first-rate Gewürztraminer and Pinot Gris. Another small cellar door worth a visit is Te Whare Ra (pictured), where you can try one of the region’s few Syrahs.”

Original article by Joe Czerwinski, Wine Enthusiast Magazine, January 5, 2017.