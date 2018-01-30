NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Architecture  >  Mark Burry Recognised in Australia Day Honours
Mark Burry Recognised in Australia Day Honours
View article source

Mark Burry Recognised in Australia Day Honours

The Council of the Order of Australia has recognised New Zealand architect and educator Mark Burry, 60, in the 2018 Australia Day Honours list.

Melbourne-based Burry was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for “distinguished service to spatial information architecture as an academic, researcher and author, and as an innovator in the application of digital manufacturing and construction methods.”

Burry was appointed the foundation director of Swinburne University’s Smart Cities in March 2017. He was also executive architect and researcher at Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família basilica in Barcelona from 1989 to 2016, Architecture AU reports.

He was previously professor of urban futures at the Melbourne School of Design, professor of innovation and director of the Spatial Information Architecture Laboratory and founding director of the Design Research Institute at RMIT University.

Originally from Christchurch, Burry holds a BA in architecture (1979), a Diploma in Architecture (1982), as well as a MA in Architecture (1989), all from the University of Cambridge.

Original article by Architecture AU, January 26, 2018.

Tags: 2018 Australia Day Honours  Architecture AU  Mark Burry  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life With New 3D Film

War & Peace

Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life With New 3D Film

“A new 3D film by director Peter Jackson is set to bring the First World War to life in a way never seen before,” writes Laura Lambert in an article in…

“This Giant Papier-Mâché Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy” Excels On A Shoestring
Julia Croft Strips the Layers Off Sexual Stereotypes
Dancer Brendan Cole Readies for Belfast Shows
NZ Actress One of Sundance Festival’s Breakout Stars

Other Stories