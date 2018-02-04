Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot

Christchurch commercial and adventure sports photographer Mark Bridgwater’s shot of fellow New Zealander, skier Charlie Lyons flying down the slopes at Temple Basin in Arthur’s Pass, was recently included in a Guardian selection of photos curated from entries in the Outdoor Photographer of the Year.

The competition, now in its seventh year, celebrates the work of image makers and offers an insight into the landscapes, wildlife and nature of the planet and the adventures to be found on it.

Bridgwater said: “There are some moments in time when the photography stars align; clouds break in the perfect spot and the sun shines exactly where you are standing. This was one of those moments for Charlie Lyons and myself. While most people were oblivious to the perfection we had found on our mid-week excursion, we were having the time of our lives.”

The overall winner and runner-up will be announced at the Photography Show in Birmingham on 17 March.

Original article by The Guardian, January 23, 2018.

Photo by Mark Bridgwater.