NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot
Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot
View article source

Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot

Christchurch commercial and adventure sports photographer Mark Bridgwater’s shot of fellow New Zealander, skier Charlie Lyons flying down the slopes at Temple Basin in Arthur’s Pass, was recently included in a Guardian selection of photos curated from entries in the Outdoor Photographer of the Year.

The competition, now in its seventh year, celebrates the work of image makers and offers an insight into the landscapes, wildlife and nature of the planet and the adventures to be found on it.

Bridgwater said: “There are some moments in time when the photography stars align; clouds break in the perfect spot and the sun shines exactly where you are standing. This was one of those moments for Charlie Lyons and myself. While most people were oblivious to the perfection we had found on our mid-week excursion, we were having the time of our lives.”

The overall winner and runner-up will be announced at the Photography Show in Birmingham on 17 March.

Original article by The Guardian, January 23, 2018.

Photo by Mark Bridgwater.

Tags: Charlie Lyons  Guardian (The)  Mark Bridgwater  Outdoor Photographer of the Year  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Author Ruth Park Knew Writing Was Life Itself

Writers

Author Ruth Park Knew Writing Was Life Itself

Auckland-born Ruth Park and Australians Gwen Harwood, Dorothy Hewett, Christina Stead, writers born more or less as the 20th century dawned, followed their flame, each woman, as Queensland-based literary scholar Ann-Marie…

Vampires Get Their Teeth into Some Small Screen
Writer and Engineer Ben Sanders Ups the Stakes
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie’s New Role Enigmatic
Lorde at Home with Billboard Magazine

Other Stories