Maori Hāngi in Rotorua One of World’s Top Experiences

A Maori Hāngi in Rotorua has been recognized as one of the world’s best experiences in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Experiences. Travel Daily News reports.

“Experiences are often the highlight of a trip, and a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture, or even explore your hometown,” said Laurel Greatrix, director of communications for TripAdvisor.

“The awards recognize 345 experiences, tours, and activities globally, highlighting the world’s best experiences overall,” as reported in the article.

“Winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account a business’s reviews, opinions and popularity with travelers over the last year.”

Article Source: Travel Daily News, Tatiana Rokou, June 27, 2018

Image Source: Youtube