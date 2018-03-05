Maggie Marilyn Can Make a Dress Do Crazy Things

Part sporty part smart, Maggie Marilyn is an ethically responsible label launched in 2016 and has become a go-to for girls who like a statement piece with polish. Harper’s Bazaar asked New Zealand-born Marilyn to choose her hero piece from her recent collection and style it three ways.

“Our ‘I’ll Stand Beside You Dress’ in custom blush stripe is one of my favourite pieces from our resort collection and this is because it is really so versatile,” Marilyn explains. “You can dress this piece down with sneakers and a t-shirt to elevate it or wear on its own with a great pair of kitten heel mules. This is a dress you could truly wear three times in one week.

“I have [also] paired it with our Sunkissed t-shirt from Resort and a pair of Stan Smith Adidas sneakers.”

Marilyn describes her personal style, and why she launched the label, for the magazine:

“I love contrasting elements in an outfit, a silk satin slip dress paired with sneakers or a slip dress with a t-shirt underneath. I love pairing elevated pieces with casual everyday accessories. I also like having a mixture of masculine boyish charm, with strong feminine details.

“As cliché as it sounds, I was designing for a gap in the market which my sisters, friends, mum and myself felt wasn’t catered to. Clothing that was aspirational but wearable, luxurious but affordable, modern and current yet timeless and ethically, sustainably conscious.”

Original article by Kerry Pieri, Harper’s Bazaar, January 18, 2018.