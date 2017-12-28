A Luxury Vacation in New Zealand

“Legendary hedge fund manager Julian Robertson put together one of the most luxurious golfing vacations in his beloved New Zealand. On the Tiger Tour, vacationers can see both New Zealand’s North and South Island over the course of nine nights on Robertson’s three properties,” The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, and Matakauri Lodge, writes Elena Holodny in an article for Business Insider.

The first stop of the tour is at The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs in Northland. The Lodge offers spectacular views across the coastline as well as golfing on one of the Top 100 golf courses in the world, a spa set deep in the forest as well as other activities like quad-biking.

“The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, located in the heart of Hawke’s Bay Wine Country, is the second stop on the trip,” writes Holodny. The Farm also features an 18-hole golf course as well as activities like shepherding, clay-bird shooting and a kiwi bird discovery walk.

“The trip concludes at the Matakauri Lodge, situated on the shores of Lake Wakatipu”, which looks out “to a mesmerizing panorama of the big three; The Remarkables, Cecil and Walter Peak.”

Activities include spa treatments as well as a “helicopter trip to explore the heart of the Fiordland, which flies over the mountains and beautiful scenery.”

Julian Robertson is best known for “founding the investment firm Tiger Management Corp, one of the earliest funds, in 1980.”

Article Source: Business Insider, Elena Holodny, November 23, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Cape Kidnappers