NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Nature  >  Lost British Birdsong Discovered in NZ Birds
Lost British Birdsong Discovered in NZ Birds
View article source

Lost British Birdsong Discovered in NZ Birds

By comparing recordings of yellowhammer accents in New Zealand and the UK, scientists have discovered how the birds’ song might have sounded in Britain 150 years ago.

The study, published in Ecography, examined yellowhammer accents in the UK and New Zealand, where over 600 of the birds were introduced in the 1860s and 70s and later became pests. It found some dialects that likely existed in the UK appeared to have gone extinct, yet they still exist in New Zealand – a phenomenon that also occurs in human languages.

The researchers say the decline in birdsong is likely to be linked to falling yellowhammer populations in the UK.

The research was led by a Czech team, who encouraged volunteers to collect and submit recordings of singing yellowhammers using smartphones and cameras. Using these citizen science project recordings, the scientists compared the patterns of yellowhammer dialects in the native range of Great Britain, and in the invaded range of Otago, New Zealand.

Lead author Pavel Pipek, of the Charles University in Prague, said: “It was fascinating to have this unique opportunity to study yellowhammer dialects from native and introduced populations and how they have evolved over 150 years.

“This phenomenon of lost birds’ dialect is an avian equivalent of what happens with human languages. For example, some English words, which are no longer spoken in Great Britain, are still in use in the former British colonies.”

Original article by Georgia Brown, The Guardian, January 13, 2017.

Photo by Andrew Parkinson/Alamy.

Tags: birdsong  Ecography  Guardian (The)  yellowhammer  

Show Comments

More from Society
Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals

Community/General

Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals

Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the world’s most beautiful airport terminals. “Created by Studio Pacific Architecture and Warren & Mahoney, this airport, nicknamed…

2016 To Be New Zealand’s Hottest Year On Record
New Zealand’s Universities Turn Towards Asia
Bill English Is NZ’s New Prime Minister
New Zealand, the Kardashians, and the Battle to Control Manuka Honey

Other Stories