Lorde Takes Home Six Tuis at NZ Music Awards

New Zealand singer Lorde has “scooped the pool” at the New Zealand Music awards on Thursday. She won six ‘Tuis’ at the awards: Album of the Year, Single of the Year for Green Light, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist, a People’s Choice award and an International Achievement Award. She performed her award-winning single Green Light at the event (pictured). Stephen Bisset reports for The Daily Mail.

When she accepted the Album of the Year Award for Melodrama the young singer said: “”This one is so important … I put everything I had into this record, I gave it everything, I wasn’t sure what the path was … I think it’s going to be one of the most important things I make,” as reported in the New Zealand Herald.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand after the event, Lorde gushed about the support she has received in her home country, as reported in The Daily Mail.

“Oh man, it’s been amazing, the whole tour has been amazing and it’s so nice to finish it like this,” she said.

“I forget how lucky I am to have the support here – it’s amazing to come home and be greeted with this.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented the singer with the People’s Choice Award.

Article Source: Daily Mail, Stephen Bisset, November 17, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Lorde